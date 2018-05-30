Trump Raises Pressure on China With Tech Goods Tariffs

Image Credits: Martin Abegglen / Flickr.

President Donald Trump said he’s moving ahead with plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports and curb investment in sensitive technology, ratcheting up pressure on Beijing days before the next round of trade negotiations.

In a statement Tuesday, the White House said a final list of targeted imports will be released by June 15 and the tariffs will be imposed “shortly thereafter.” It’s the most specific the administration has been about the timing for the duties to take effect.

The administration also said new restrictions on Chinese investment and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30 and then implemented shortly after. China’s commerce ministry responded hours later with a statement, saying it was surprised by the U.S. announcement and remains confident the country can protect its interests.

Read more


Related Articles

"Everything Has Gone Wrong": Soros Warns "Major" Financial Crisis Is Coming

“Everything Has Gone Wrong”: Soros Warns “Major” Financial Crisis Is Coming

Economy
Comments
China to Buy Coal From West Virgina - Source

China to Buy Coal From West Virgina – Source

Economy
Comments

Trump moves forward with tech limits, tariffs ahead of China trade meeting

Economy
Comments

Italian Voters Brace For Snap Elections, Euro Showdown

Economy
Comments

Oil Could Explode to $100 A Barrel

Economy
Comments

Comments