Trump Rally Erupts Outside Dem Debate, Dominating Otherwise Quiet Venue

A Trump rally erupted outside Wednesday’s Democratic debate on what otherwise may have been empty streets due to a lack of enthusiasm for the candidates inside.

Dozens of Trump supporters have dominated the scene surrounding the venue, and there’s not any pictures on Twitter showing similar enthusiasm from Democrats outside.

Granted, Elizabeth Warren is about the only strong candidate in Wednesday’s debate; that said, the fact that she’s an establishment candidate with hardly any enthusiasm could prove worrisome for Democratic kingmakers.

Here’s one of the few pictures available showing Warren supporters:

The image on the left is one of the best photos of Dems outside the debate – and yet compare it to the right:

It appears the majority of Dem supporters were present for a “Climate Change” march, as pictured above.

Watch and share tonight’s special Clown World coverage of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, Florida.


