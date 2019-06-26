Trump Rally Erupts Outside Dem Debate, Dominating Otherwise Quiet Venue

A Trump rally erupted outside Wednesday’s Democratic debate on what otherwise may have been empty streets due to a lack of enthusiasm for the candidates inside.

Dozens of Trump supporters have dominated the scene surrounding the venue, and there’s not any pictures on Twitter showing similar enthusiasm from Democrats outside.

Outside the #DemDebate tons of police presence and #Trump supporters, but very few local #Democrat activists. Miami Dems, show up tomorrow if you’re in the area! pic.twitter.com/Y2OAvlM5EU — Peter People (@PetePeople2020) June 27, 2019

A Trump rally has broken out outside the #DemDebate in Miami. pic.twitter.com/sPdQ29uzOM — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 26, 2019

Tons of support for @realDonaldTrump outside the #DemDebate in Miami. Lots of people with personal experience with totalitarian regimes don’t want government control over every aspect of their lives. Government-run EVERYTHING is what we’ll hear about on stage tonight. pic.twitter.com/kvNdwVrC7t — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 26, 2019

Granted, Elizabeth Warren is about the only strong candidate in Wednesday’s debate; that said, the fact that she’s an establishment candidate with hardly any enthusiasm could prove worrisome for Democratic kingmakers.

Here’s one of the few pictures available showing Warren supporters:

Supporters for each candidate gather outside the debate hall ahead of the #demdebate. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/gTAqMox0l4 — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 27, 2019

The image on the left is one of the best photos of Dems outside the debate – and yet compare it to the right:

It appears the majority of Dem supporters were present for a “Climate Change” march, as pictured above.



A Trump supporter protests outside the first Democratic debate in Miami, Florida. https://t.co/DZRWrD0r5t #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/SCjFct5zye — ABC News (@ABC) June 27, 2019

Watch and share tonight’s special Clown World coverage of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, Florida.