Trump Rally Highlights: President Slams "So-Called Fact Checkers"

President Trump drew thousands to a huge rally in El Paso Monday night, serving them up with several memorable moments, chief among them being a dig at ‘so called fact-checkers’.

As Trump spoke on the subject of the infamous “you can keep your doctor” promise of Obamacare, he called out fact-checkers, citing it as one example of media dishonesty.

“Where are the fact-checkers? Some of the most dishonest people in media are the so-called ‘fact-checkers’…That didn’t turn out to be what he said.” Trump declared to rapturous applause:

Earlier in the day Trump had tweeted that “the fact-checkers have become fake news.”

“Fact checkers have become Fake News.” @JesseBWatters So True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019

Turning to the subject of border control, Trump urged that those who contradicted his claim that a border barrier in El Paso has reduced crime are “full of crap.”

“I’ve been hearing a lot of things, ‘Oh, the wall didn’t make that much of a difference.’ Do you know where it made a big difference? Right here in El Paso,” Trump exclaimed:

“When that wall went up, it’s a whole different ball game.” Trump noted adding that “they’re full of crap when they say it hasn’t made a big difference.”

“I heard the same thing from the fake news,” Trump continued, urging “They said ‘oh, crime actually stayed the same.’ Didn’t stay the same. Went way down.”

“These people, you know you’d think they’d want to get to the bottom of a problem and solve a problem. Not try and pull the wool over everybody’s eyes,” Trump continued.

“So for those few people that are out there on television, saying ‘oh, it didn’t make too much of a difference.’ It made a tremendous — people from El Paso, am I right?” the President appealed to the boisterous crowd.

“Thanks to a powerful border wall in El Paso, Texas, it’s one of America’s safest cities now,” Trump concluded.

In other highlights from the rally, Trump slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her ludicrous Green New Deal, which even leading Democrats have expressed disdain for.

The President called Cortez’s proposal “a massive government takeover that would destroy the incredible economic gains” made under his presidency.

“Sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark,” Trump added, noting that the proposal suggested shutting down air travel for those who do not comply.

“How do we get to Europe on a train?” Trump sarcastically asked.

The President also mocked Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who was holding a rally on a much smaller scale close by.

Trump declared that Beto has “got very little going for himself, except he’s got a great first name.”

Trump also brought up Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s recent extreme stance on abortion, along with the blackface scandal that quickly followed.

“I like him,” Trump said. “Keeps us out of the papers. I’d like to find a few more guys like this one.”

“He almost moonwalked!” Trump yelled.

Continuing to poke Democrats, Trump turned to the ‘Russia hoax’, noting that “They have been investigating the Russia hoax for two years. Think of it. They have interviewed over 200 people. They have studied hundreds of thousands of documents and pages. And [Senator Richard Burr] just announced that they found no collusion between Donald Trump and Russia.”

“The fact is that the real collusion was between Hillary and the Democrats and the other side with Russia. That’s where the collusion is,” Trump urged, adding “That’s where the collusion is…. there is also collusion between the Democrats and the fake news right here.”

Elsewhere, the President promoted his own approval ratings, suggesting that “the media refuses to acknowledge what we have done and how well we are doing it.”

“I don’t think I’ve had a good story in years. I don’t get good press — I used to get great press until I decided to run for office,” he continued, further noting that recent polls put his approval at 52% despite this.

Detractors repeatedly attempted to interrupt Trump throughout the rally, prompting raucous boos from the crowd and the President to ask “Where do these people come from? Where do they come from? They go back home to mommy. They get punished when they get home.”