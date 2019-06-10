Trump Rampages Over NYT Story On Mexico Tariffs: ‘They Are Truly The Enemy of the People!’

President Donald Trump opened up a whole thread of rage on Twitter Sunday in response to the devastating New York Times report, published Saturday, that Mexico’s concessions were not a result of pressure from tariffs but rather months of preparation. The random caps rant accused the Times of being fake news and disputed the premise of the story, if not any of the actual facts.

The Times reported that the deal which Trump announced on Friday “consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months,” and that it was not in the main reached because Mexico was responding to the tariff threat.

Trump was enraged on Twitter on Sunday and unleashed a threaded tirade. He began by pointing out that the Times was correct that such border actions had been something the U.S. was trying to get from Mexico for a long time. He said that for many years “Mexico was not being cooperative on the Border,” but that now he has “full confidence” that they will “be very cooperative” going forward.

He said that one thing not mentioned in “yesterday press release,” presumably referring to Friday’s announcement, didn’t include one item “in particular” that was agreed upon but not announced yet.

