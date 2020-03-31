Trump Ramps Up Virus Testing

US health services have performed over one million coronavirus tests, US President Donald Trump announced during a daily White House briefing.

“Today, we reached a historic milestone in our war against coronavirus. Over 1 million Americans have now been tested, more than any other country by far, not even close,” Trump said on Monday.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar said that approximately 100,000 samples are tested for coronavirus daily.

The US is also sending $100 million worth of protective medical equipment to Italy as they deal with a severe outbreak of the virus in the country.

“I just spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and we have… additional product that we don’t need, we’re going to be sending approximately a hundred million dollars worth of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy”, President Trump said.

As the number of cases has continued to soar in the country, the US city of Washington, also the US states of Virginia and Maryland have declared stay-at-home orders.

Social distancing guidelines have been extended nationwide to curb further spread of the disease.

In total, the number of COVID-19 cases within the United States has now reached 153,246 according to the updated data by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 2,828. Since Thursday, the US has become the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by Italy and Spain.



