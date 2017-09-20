Trump: Rand Paul Is a ‘Negative Force When It Comes to Fixing Health Care’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning made his thoughts clear on the latest Republican-backed Senate health care initiative, saying Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) is a “negative force” in the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

After the GOP failed to pass a health care plan over the summer, the Graham-Cassidy bill, proposed by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (La.), has emerged as the next front-runner to replace Obamacare’s top-down federal structure. The bill aims to send all future health care funding to the states.

Paul is not a fan of the latest attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. He came out against the proposal Tuesday on Fox News, saying the plan was “another big government boondoggle.”

“Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Read more