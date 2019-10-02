Trump Re-Election Campaign Raises $125M, Double That of Obama in Same Period

President Trump’s re-election campaign raised a whopping $125 million dollars in the third quarter of the year, nearly double the figure raised by Barack Obama in the same period.

The $125 million figure represents a fundraising record. The campaign has raised $308 million so far in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank.

In comparison, during the same period in 2011, Barack Obama raised $70 million dollars.

“President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told the Associated Press.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that Democrat attacks on Trump are emboldening his supporters to donate more money.

I guess relentless hysteria and “orange man bad” isn’t really convincing a lot of people to abandon Trump.

Who knew?

