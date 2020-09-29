Trump Reacts To Biden Drug Test Refusal: "Gee, I Wonder Why?"

Image Credits: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images.

Ahead of Tuesday’s debate, Joe Biden’s campaign has refused President Trump’s invitation for both candidates to take a drug test, prompting Trump to comment “Gee, I wonder why?”

Trump had repeatedly suggested that Biden uses performance enhancing drugs just to stay awake, announcing Sunday that he will be strongly suggesting drug tests are taken:

Trump reiterated Sunday that he is not joking, noting that he watched previous Democrat debates where Biden was clearly “out of it”.

“People say he was on performance-enhancing drugs; a lot of people have said that, a lot of people have written that,” Trump said.


InfoWars arrives in Cleveland for the first of the 2020 presidential debates

When asked Sunday if he will take a test by a reporter, Biden refused to answer:

Biden’s campaign denounced Trump’s “attempts to make up a drug test policy for the upcoming presidential debate”.

Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement that Biden “intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it.”

Bedingfield also accused Trump of “piss[ing] away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop Covid-19.”

