Trump Reacts to FBI Lawyer Guilty Plea: "That’s Just the Beginning"

President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the news that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith would plead guilty for doctoring an email in an application for surveillance of the Trump campaign.

“That’s just the beginning I would imagine,” Trump said, describing Clinesmith as “a corrupt attorney” working for “James Comey’s very corrupt FBI.”

This is the first indictment in the investigation into the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign. Attorney General Bill Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to examine the case.

