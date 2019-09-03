Trump: Real 2020 Opponent Is The ‘Fake News Media,’ Not Democrats

President Trump declared Monday that his real opponent in 2020 will be the ‘fake news media’, and not the Democrats.

“The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do ‘fact checking’ anymore, and are only looking for the ‘kill.’ They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt..” Trump tweeted.

The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do “fact checking” anymore, and are only looking for the “kill.” They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

….The good news is that we are winning. Our real opponent is not the Democrats, or the dwindling number of Republicans that lost their way and got left behind, our primary opponent is the Fake News Media. In the history of our Country, they have never been so bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

The President also hit out against The ‘Amazon Washington Post’ for reporting that Trump’s words have encouraged ‘racist attacks’ against the ‘squad’ of Democrats:

The Amazon Washington Post did a story that I brought racist attacks against the “Squad.” No, they brought racist attacks against our Nation. All I do is call them out for the horrible things they have said. The Democrats have become the Party of the Squad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

The President also slammed ABC News for airing an edited clip of Trump saying that even Alabama could be affected by hurricane Dorian.

Such a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter @jonkarl of @ABCWorldNews. I suggested yesterday at FEMA that, along with Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, even Alabama could possibly come into play, which WAS true. They made a big deal about this… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

….when in fact, under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some “hurt.” Always good to be prepared! But the Fake News is only interested in demeaning and belittling. Didn’t play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

A report from Axios over the weekend suggested that a key focus of the Trump campaign will be railing against Big Tech’s bias against conservatives.

The report cited an anonymous source inside the administration who suggested “People feel they’re being manipulated, whether it’s by what they’re being shown in their feeds or actions the companies have taken against conservatives,”

“It’s easy for people to understand how these giant corporations could influence them and direct them toward a certain favored candidate.” the source also stated.