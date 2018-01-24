Trump: Reduced regulations, tax cuts ‘making us a powerhouse again’

President Trump in an early morning tweet on Wednesday touted recent announcement from Disney and J.P. Morgan Chase, saying reduced regulations and tax cuts from the Republican-backed overhaul are making the U.S. a “powerhouse” again.

“Tremendous investment by companies from all over the world being made in America. There has never been anything like it. Now Disney, J.P. Morgan Chase and many others. Massive Regulation Reduction and Tax Cuts are making us a powerhouse again,” he said.

“Long way to go! Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!”

The two companies announced raises and bonuses for their employees on Tuesday.

