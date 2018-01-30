Trump Refers to Self Much Less Than Obama During SOTU

President Trump made fewer references to himself in his first State of the Union address than President Obama did in his last address.

During his speech, President Trump said “I” around 30 times, “my” 13 times and “me” only one time.

In comparison, Obama said “I” around 55 times, “my” 20 times and “me” eight times.

But, even more damning, compare how Obama finished his last speech:

I see it in the worker on the assembly line who clocked extra shifts to keep his company open, and the boss who pays him higher wages instead of laying him off. I see it in the Dreamer who stays up late at night to finish her science project, and the teacher who comes in early, maybe with some extra supplies that she bought, because she knows that that young girl might someday cure a disease. I see it in the American who’s served his time, made bad mistakes as a child, but now is dreaming of starting over. And I see it in the business owner who gives him that second chance; the protester determined to prove that justice matters; and the young cop walking the beat, treating everybody with respect, doing the brave, quiet work of keeping us safe. I see it in the soldier who gives almost everything to save his brothers, the nurse who tends to him until he can run a marathon, the community that lines up to cheer him on. It’s the son who finds the courage to come out as who he is, and the father whose love for that son overrides everything he’s been taught. I see it in the elderly woman who will wait in line to cast her vote as long as she has to; the new citizen who casts his vote for the first time; the volunteers at the polls who believe every vote should count, because each of them, in different ways, know how much that precious right is worth. That’s what makes me so hopeful about our future. I believe in change because I believe in you, the American people. And that’s why I stand here, as confident as I have ever been, that the state of our Union is strong. Thank you. God bless you. God bless the United States of America.

In short: Me, me, I, I, I, I…

Now let’s compare Trump’s final segment of his speech:

And freedom stands tall over one more monument: this one. This Capitol. This living monument to the American people. A people whose heroes live not only in the past, but all around us — defending hope, pride, and the American way. They work in every trade. They sacrifice to raise a family. They care for our children at home. They defend our flag abroad. They are strong moms and brave kids. They are firefighters, police officers, border agents, medics, and Marines. But above all else, they are Americans. And this Capitol, this city, and this Nation, belong to them. Our task is to respect them, to listen to them, to serve them, to protect them, and to always be worthy of them. Americans fill the world with art and music. They push the bounds of science and discovery. And they forever remind us of what we should never forget: The people dreamed this country. The people built this country. And it is the people who are making America great again. As long as we are proud of who we are, and what we are fighting for, there is nothing we cannot achieve. As long as we have confidence in our values, faith in our citizens, and trust in our God, we will not fail. Our families will thrive. Our people will prosper. And our Nation will forever be safe and strong and proud and mighty and free. Thank you, and God bless America.

In short: The people, the people, they, them, we, we, we, our, our, our…

Obama was criticized for his narcissistic traits throughout his presidency – and even beyond.

Last September, he referred to himself 96 times during a short speech.

