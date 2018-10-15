Trump Refuses To Pledge That He Won’t Shut Down Mueller Investigation

President Donald Trump refused to pledge that he would not suspend special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, during a wide ranging interview with “60 Minutes.”

“Will you pledge — pledge that you will not shut down the Mueller investigation?” “60 minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl asked Trump, who retorted, “Well, I — I don’t pledge anything. But I will tell you, I have no intention of doing that. I think it’s a very unfair investigation because there was no collusion of any kind.”

Trump continued “There is no collusion. I don’t wanna pledge. Why should I pledge to you?… I have no intention of doing that.” The president also raised the possibility of firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying that he would be taking a look at his position after the midterm elections.

Trump has long been angry with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation when he assumed his position and sees it as the main reason that Mueller was appointed in the first place.