Trump Refuses To Pledge That He Won’t Shut Down Mueller Investigation

President Donald Trump refused to pledge that he would not suspend special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, during a wide ranging interview with “60 Minutes.”

“Will you pledge — pledge that you will not shut down the Mueller investigation?” “60 minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl asked Trump, who retorted, “Well, I — I don’t pledge anything. But I will tell you, I have no intention of doing that. I think it’s a very unfair investigation because there was no collusion of any kind.”

Trump continued  “There is no collusion. I don’t wanna pledge. Why should I pledge to you?… I have no intention of doing that.” The president also raised the possibility of firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying that he would be taking a look at his position after the midterm elections.

Trump has long been angry with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation when he assumed his position and sees it as the main reason that Mueller was appointed in the first place.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Billionaire Elites Fund Democrats

Billionaire Elites Fund Democrats

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Says He Doesn't Trust 'Vicious' People In The White House

Trump Says He Doesn’t Trust ‘Vicious’ People In The White House

U.S. News
Comments

I’m president and you’re not’: Trump mocks CBS anchor in tense 60 Minutes interview

U.S. News
comments

Trump Snaps at Leslie Stahl After She Reads Resume of Kim Jong Un Atrocities: ‘I’m Not a Baby, I Know These Things’

U.S. News
comments

Antifa Attacks “Law & Order” March in Portland

U.S. News
comments

Comments