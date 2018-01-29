Trump Rejects Idea of Talks With Taliban After Afghan Blasts

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out the idea of negotiations with the Taliban, condemning the militant group for a series of recent deadly blasts and pledging to “finish what we have to finish.”

Trump’s comments, made as he began meeting at the White House with members of the United Nations Security Council, appeared to dampen prospects for the revival of peace talks with the Taliban.

“I don’t see any talking taking place. I don’t think we’re prepared to talk right now. It’s a whole different fight over there. They’re killing people left and right. Innocent people are being killed left and right,” Trump told reporters.

Read more