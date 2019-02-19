Trump Releases Statement On Crazy Bernie: 'American People Will Reject' Socialist Agenda

President Trump responded on Tuesday to Bernie Sanders’ announcement of a 2020 presidential bid by linking the socialist to the failed policies of Venezuela.

“Bernie Sanders has already won the debate in the Democrat primary, because every candidate is embracing his brand of socialism,” a statement released by National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reads.

“But the American people will reject an agenda of sky-high rates, government-run health care and coddling dictators like those in Venezuela,” the statement adds. “Only President Trump will keep America free, prosperous and safe.”

On Tuesday Sanders, who was defeated by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democrat primary, sent out an email and video telling supporters he’s ready to revitalize the revolution that failed to defeat Trump in 2016.

“Together, you and I and our 2016 campaign began the political revolution. Now, it is time to complete that revolution and implement the vision that we fought for,” Sanders said.