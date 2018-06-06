Trump Remembers D-Day After Signing Veterans Healthcare Bill

Image Credits: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump delivered remarks remembering the 74th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Normandy, France, while touting a newly-signed veterans healthcare bill.

“Today we also mark another milestone, the 74th Anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy,” Trump said in a speech at the Rose Garden Wednesday.

“They gave their heart, their blood, and their very lives on those beaches to drive out the enemy and strike a lasting victory for our country and for freedom.”

The VA Mission Act offers veterans more non-VA healthcare choices, which has been extremely limited in the past, resulting in long lines and wait times for patients.

“What a beautiful word that is — choice — and freedom to our amazing veterans,” Trump said at the signing ceremony. “All during the campaign I’d go out and say, ‘why can’t they just go see a doctor instead of standing in line for weeks and weeks and weeks?’ Now they can go see a doctor.”

The White House also released a statement Wednesday outlining the benefits of the legislation.

“The President’s 2019 Budget supports a new, consolidated community care program for veterans and all of VA health care within the discretionary caps already in place,” said the statement.

“We have a responsibility to provide our Veterans with the care they deserve, while also being good stewards of the taxpayer dollar.”

Twitter: 


Related Articles

Soros-Backed Candidate Loses Big

Soros-Backed Candidate Loses Big

Government
Comments
GOP Senate report says Obama officials gave Iran access to US financial system

GOP Senate report says Obama officials gave Iran access to US financial system

Government
Comments

Feds Spend $347,176 Studying If Sex Is Good With Contraception

Government
Comments

McConnell Cancels August Recess Over Dem ‘Obstruction’

Government
Comments

Border Crossing Prosecutions Up 60%

Government
Comments

Comments