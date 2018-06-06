Trump Remembers D-Day After Signing Veterans Healthcare Bill

President Trump delivered remarks remembering the 74th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Normandy, France, while touting a newly-signed veterans healthcare bill.

“Today we also mark another milestone, the 74th Anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy,” Trump said in a speech at the Rose Garden Wednesday.

Today we mark another milestone: the 74th anniversary of #DDay, the Allied invasion of Normandy. On June 6, 1944, more than 70,000 brave young Americans charged out of landing craft, jumped out of airplanes, and stormed into hell… pic.twitter.com/zV8pqoVG9h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

“They gave their heart, their blood, and their very lives on those beaches to drive out the enemy and strike a lasting victory for our country and for freedom.”

The VA Mission Act offers veterans more non-VA healthcare choices, which has been extremely limited in the past, resulting in long lines and wait times for patients.

“What a beautiful word that is — choice — and freedom to our amazing veterans,” Trump said at the signing ceremony. “All during the campaign I’d go out and say, ‘why can’t they just go see a doctor instead of standing in line for weeks and weeks and weeks?’ Now they can go see a doctor.”

The White House also released a statement Wednesday outlining the benefits of the legislation.

“The President’s 2019 Budget supports a new, consolidated community care program for veterans and all of VA health care within the discretionary caps already in place,” said the statement.

“We have a responsibility to provide our Veterans with the care they deserve, while also being good stewards of the taxpayer dollar.”

The VA MISSION Act provides new resources and creates new programs to build on and improve the care our veterans receive. https://t.co/iFLxBbDvNy pic.twitter.com/zQ0JkXnQEU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 6, 2018

