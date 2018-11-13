Trump Reminds French President: You'd Be Under Nazi Rule If Not For US

The war of words between President Trump and his French counterpart has heated up again with Trump reminding Emmanuel Macron that if it were not for the US, France would be a German speaking nation now.

“They were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along,” Trump tweeted, adding “Pay for NATO or not!”

Trump’s initial tweet touches on the fact that the proposal of a European-wide army, and even an empire, as suggested Monday by France’s finance minister, led directly to two world wars.

Trump followed up with more jabs at Macron…

Macron last week suggested that with Trump withdrawing from several international treaties, including a Cold War-era arms control treaty with Moscow, the EU should no longer depend on the US for defense.

“I believe in a project of a sovereign Europe, a powerful Europe,” the French President said, adding “We won’t protect Europeans if we don’t settle on having a real European army – in the face of Russia, which is on our borders and has shown that it can be threatening.”

“We must have a Europe that defends itself by itself and does not just depend on the United States.” Macron declared.

Trump responded, describing Macron’s words as “very insulting.”

“President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia,” Trump tweeted as he arrived in Paris on Friday night. “Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!”

Macron hit back at Trump this past weekend, suggesting that “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism; nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism.”

We’re in a fight…

