Trump Reminds French President: You'd Be Under Nazi Rule If Not For US

The war of words between President Trump and his French counterpart has heated up again with Trump reminding Emmanuel Macron that if it were not for the US, France would be a German speaking nation now.

“They were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along,” Trump tweeted, adding “Pay for NATO or not!”

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Trump’s initial tweet touches on the fact that the proposal of a European-wide army, and even an empire, as suggested Monday by France’s finance minister, led directly to two world wars.

Trump followed up with more jabs at Macron…

On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

……MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

By the way, when the helicopter couldn’t fly to the first cemetery in France because of almost zero visibility, I suggested driving. Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown. Speech next day at American Cemetary in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Macron last week suggested that with Trump withdrawing from several international treaties, including a Cold War-era arms control treaty with Moscow, the EU should no longer depend on the US for defense.

“I believe in a project of a sovereign Europe, a powerful Europe,” the French President said, adding “We won’t protect Europeans if we don’t settle on having a real European army – in the face of Russia, which is on our borders and has shown that it can be threatening.”

“We must have a Europe that defends itself by itself and does not just depend on the United States.” Macron declared.

Trump responded, describing Macron’s words as “very insulting.”

“President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia,” Trump tweeted as he arrived in Paris on Friday night. “Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!”

Macron hit back at Trump this past weekend, suggesting that “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism; nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism.”