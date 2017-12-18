Trump: Republicans Will Do "Very Well" in 2018 Despite Gain-Seeking Dems

President Donald Trump has predicted Republicans will do “very well” in the midterm elections as Democrats, capitalizing on the defeat of Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama, are seeking to regain control of Congress.

“Remember, Republicans are 5-0 in Congressional Races this year. The media refuses to mention this,” Trump tweeted. “I said Gillespie and Moore would lose (for very different reasons), and they did. I also predicted ‘I’ would win”

“Republicans will do well in 2018, very well!”

While some Democrats are hoping to capitalize on Moore’s defeat to compete in other areas once considered unwinnable, the prospects of taking control of Congress remains bleak.

Democratic Senators Bill Nelson of Florida, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia all represent states Trump won in 2016, and are likely to face strong challengers.

Minnesota Senate-designee Tina Smith, who will soon fill the seat currently held by Al Franken, may also face a strong challenge.

“We’re going to be competing everywhere,” said Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “One of the lessons from (Alabama) is that we should compete everywhere — and anything can happen.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are blasting Democrats as over-confident, suggesting the race in Alabama was an anomaly given the accusations of sexual assault against Roy Moore, as well as what some consider his poorly run campaign.

One state Democrats hope to compete in is Mississippi, where Republican Senator Roger Wicker may face a primary challenge by state Senator Chris McDaniel, who narrowly lost a primary challenge to the state’s other Senator, Thad Cochran, in 2014.

To compete in staunchly Republican Mississippi, Democrats are looking to Brandon Presley, a veteran state politician who is related to Elvis Presley.

“Anybody that is a Democrat in the South can look to Alabama and finally see a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Nevada Senator Dean Heller is also a prime target for Democrats, as is Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“Democrats haven’t been showing up there; we’re showing up,” said Representative Beto O’Rourke, who is planning to challenge Cruz. “And people are turning out, so I’m really encouraged. And I think the only thing that’s really changed is now many more people see that this is possible.”

Democrats are also hoping to capture seats currently held by two Republican Senators who intend to retire: Jeff Flake of Arizona, with Democrats pinning their hopes on Representative Kyrsten Sinema, as well as Bob Corker of Tennessee, with former Governor Phil Bredesen recently entering the race.