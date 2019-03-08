Trump Requests ‘More’ Foreign Workers as Southern Border Gets Overrun

President Trump continues to request “more” foreign workers enter the United States to take American jobs that would otherwise go to sidelined U.S. workers as the southern border is overrun with record levels of illegal immigration.

For a month, Trump has made requesting more legal immigration to the country — beyond the already historically record levels of more than 1.2 million new legal immigrants a year — part of his stump speech.

The push for more legal immigration was first made in off-the-cuff comments at his State of the Union address, where he said he wanted to admit “the largest numbers ever” of legal immigrants to the country.

For the fourth time in a month, during a roundtable with business executives and U.S. job outsourcers like Apple CEO Tim Cook and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Trump said, again, he wanted to increase legal immigration levels to benefit the profits of corporations.

“We want a lot of people coming in … We want to have the companies grow, and the only way they’re going to grow is if we give them the workers, and the only way we’re going to have the workers is to do exactly what we’re doing,” Trump said.

The comments are a direct rebuke of the president’s commitments in 2015, 2016, and 2017, where he vowed to reduce overall legal immigration levels to boost the wages of U.S. workers and reduce the displacement of America’s working and middle class.

Read more



Ambassador Elliot Abrams was pranked by Russian comedians into giving information on the United States’ tactics with the Venezuelan government. David Knight hosts to break down this ridiculous fail by another bureaucrat.