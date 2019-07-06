Trump Responds To Biden: I’m Not A Bully, I’m Cleaning Up Your Mess…

TRUMP: “I don’t think I’m a bully. I just don’t like being taken advantage of by other countries, by pharmaceutical companies, by all of the people that have taken advantage of this country. You look at what Joe Biden has done with China. We’ve lost our shirts with China and now China is dying to make a deal. And we’re taking, by the way, billions and billions of dollars of tariffs are coming in and China is paying for it, not our people. So if you look at what we’ve done and if you look at what we’ve straightened out, I call it the Obama/Biden mess. We’re straightening it out.”