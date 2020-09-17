Trump Responds to Cramer's "Crazy Nancy" Apology: "No Pandering!"

A day after MSNBC host Jim Cramer referred to Nancy Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” right to her face during an interview, President Trump weighed in on the matter.

Cramer, who had spent the first part of the interview with Pelosi discussing Trump’s frequent use of the term, then actually called the Speaker of the House ‘Crazy Nancy’ before apologising.

Cramer asked, “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” He immediately followed with, “I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reference for the office. I would never use that term.”

Jim Cramer calls Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” TO HER FACE on live television pic.twitter.com/WOndLjtrQP — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 15, 2020

Cramer later also issued a further grovelling apology:

“Earlier today, when I talked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on ‘Squawk on the Street,’ I made a very stupid comment. It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington. But it fell completely flat, and I apologize for that … As I said immediately after the comment, I want to make it clear that I have an incredible amount of respect for both the speaker and, of course, the office she holds.”

This did not impress the President, who requested Cramer to stop pandering:

Jim, you didn’t make a mistake. It’s true, and that’s why you said it. No pandering! https://t.co/64fFoZvMZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020



Owen reveals why the Biden campaign is actually running on fumes.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!