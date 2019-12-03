Trump Responds To Dem Impeachment Report: 'I Think Adam Schiff Is A Deranged Human Being'

President Trump called “liar” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) a “deranged human being” following the Democrats’ release of their impeachment inquiry report on Tuesday.

“I think he is a maniac. I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in London. “I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he is a very sick man and he lies. He made up my conversation with the president of Ukraine.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement shortly after the release of the 300-page report by House Democrats on the Intelligence Committee, calling it “the ramblings of a basement blogger.”

“At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump,” Grisham said. “This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations.”

“Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing,” she added.

Schiff recently held a press briefing Tuesday to push the Democrat narrative outlined in their report.

Well its good to see the Republicans aren’t going to take the Soviet-style secret impeachment inquiry proceedings lead by Adam Schiff lying down.

Get DNA Force 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!