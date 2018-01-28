Trump Responds To Jay-Z: ‘Black Unemployment Is At ‘Lowest Rate Ever Recorded’

President Donald Trump responded to rapper Jay-Z for his comments about the black unemployment rate on a CNN talk show in a Sunday morning tweet.

Trump asked someone to “please inform Jay-Z” that the black unemployment rate is at the “lowest rate ever recorded” after the rapper suggested money doesn’t mean everything in an interview with CNN host Van Jones.

“Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” Trump tweeted Sunday, before declaring how the economy has been doing well over all.

The comments from the president appear to be triggered by an appearance the rapper made on Van Jones’ show. While on Van Jones’ new show Saturday night, Jay-Z said just because the black unemployment rate has gone down, it does not mean Trump is a good leader.

