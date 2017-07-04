Trump Responds To N.Korea's Rocket Launch: "Does Kim Have Anything Better To Do With His Life?"

On Monday night, following news of the latest North Korean ballistic missile launch which as discussed earlier landed in the Sea of Japan, and specifically Japan’s quasi-sovereign Economic Exclusion Zone, Trump tweeted his reaction to the latest provocation, which probably falls under the “modern day presidential” umbrella.





Trump decided to eschew conventional diplomacy, and stated matter of facty, that “North Korea has just launched another missile” then prioeeded to ask of Kim Jong-Un, “does this guy have anything better to do with his life?”

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Apparently the answer is no, which may explain why it was recently revealed that South Korea’s previous president was seriously contemplating the assassinating Kim.

In his second tweet, Trump added “gard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!.”

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Or perhaps after China slammed over the weekend the recent multi-billion US sale of weapons to China’s nemesis Taiwan, not to mention the deployment of a US missile-destroyer in the South China Seas which was promptly intercepted by Chinese forces, as well as Trump’s sanctioning of several Chinese entities for “doing business with North Korea, maybe China won’t do anything at all, and instead will cultivate and fund local and not so local terrorist to pick up the “global cleansing” role.