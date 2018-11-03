Trump Responds to Obama Calling Out His Media Attacks: ‘Nobody Was Worse to the Press’ Than Him

During his West Virginia rally today, President Donald Trump went off on former President Barack Obama after watching his Florida rally.

After riffing on how he watched OBama’s speech because he “had nothing else to do,” he brought up how his predecessor went on a tear against Republicans for lying and making stuff up.

Trump responded to being called a liar by bringing up Obama’s infamous “if you like your doctor if you like your doctor” line.

But Obama also went after Trump for his continued attacks on the press.

Trump, who jabbed at the “fake news” again in his response, said that actually his predecessor was worse: