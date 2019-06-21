Trump Responds To Rape Accuser: ‘People Should Pay Dearly For Such False Accusations’

President Donald Trump released a statement Friday denying that he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll, who accused the president of attacking her in the 1990s.

Carroll claimed in a New York Magazine column published Friday that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in Manhattan, New York. The accusation is an excerpt from Carroll’s upcoming book, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” in which the columnist states that Trump urged her to try on lingerie and then pushed her against a wall before penetrating her.

The White House denied the claim earlier this afternoon, but Trump released his own, more forceful, statement raising questions about Carroll’s claim.

“Regarding the ‘story’ by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” the president wrote.

