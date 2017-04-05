Trump Returns to Campaign Promise: 'We Have to End Common Core'

At his CEO Business Town Hall Tuesday, President Donald Trump returned to his campaign promise to end the highly unpopular Common Core standards and once again make education policy the domain of local governments.

“Common Core, I mean, we have to bring education more local,” Trump said at the White House. “We can’t be managing education from Washington.”

The president continued:

When I go out to Iowa, when I go out to the different states and I talk, they want to run their school programs locally and they’ll do a much better job… And I like the fact of getting rid of Common Core. You know, Common Core, to me, we have to end it. We have to bring education local, to me. I’ve always said it, I’ve been saying it during the campaign, and we’re doing it.

This month, concerns had arisen about Trump’s commitment to his oft-repeated campaign promise to end Common Core. Toward the tail end of his campaign, Trump’s message shifted from the termination of the controversial standards to school choice.

American Principles Project senior fellow Emmett McGroarty welcomes the return of Trump’s attention to the problematic standards that were quickly adopted by states in exchange for the promise of federal cash and relief from onerous federal regulations.

