Trump Retweets CarpeDonktum Video With 'God Bless The USA' Instead of R.E.M. Song

After a parody video tweeted out by President Trump was pulled by Twitter over copyright claims, Trump once again released the video Saturday with “God Bless The USA” imposed over it instead of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.”

The video depicts sullen Democrats sulking during Trump’s State of the Union address, and was originally accompanied by R.E.M.’S “Everybody Hurts.”

But Twitter disabled the video Friday after complaints by the left, including claims of copyright violation.

Twitter has Censored an Official Message from the President of the United States #StopTheBias https://t.co/68k8WCGfK6 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 16, 2019

Twitter has honored a copyright claim and censored @realDonaldTrump.@CarpeDonktum needs to write @parscale a letter licensing art. NYC judges are great with Fair Use and repurposing of artwork. Trump campaign should sue REM song copyright holder. Let's do it for the culture. — Ali Alexander 🇺🇸 (@ali) February 16, 2019

The revamped video not only preserves the hilarious depiction of Democrats, it may even enhance the meme by playing Lee Greenwood’s classic patriotic song juxtaposed with the left’s hatred of America’s many successes.

Once again, Trump proves he is the master troll of Twitter.

Thank You AGAIN Mr President! — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 16, 2019

