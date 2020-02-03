Trump Retweets Investigative Journalist Revealing Holes in Impeachment Hoax

President Trump retweeted an investigative journalist’s tweet that revealed holes in the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment hoax.
Reporter Jon Bowne’s now-viral tweet showed a video of Chief Justice Roberts shutting down Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attempt to establish a historical precedent for Roberts to cast a tie-breaking vote.
“Is the Chief Justice aware that in the impeachment trial of President Johnson, Chief Justice Chase as presiding officer, cast tie-breaking votes on both March 31st and April 2nd 1868?” said Schumer.
Schumer Shot Down By Justice Roberts.https://t.co/fY9tPt9Jrf pic.twitter.com/Y0iMfnkD4f
— Jon Bowne (@NewsBowne) February 1, 2020
Roberts responded that it would be inappropriate for him to do so.
“I am, mister leader, the one concerned motion to adjourn, the other concerned a motion to close deliberations,” said Roberts. “ I do not regard those isolated episodes 150 years ago as sufficient to support a general authority to break ties. If the members of this body elected by the people and accountable to them divide equally on a motion, the normal rule is that the motion fails. I think it would be inappropriate for me, an unelected official from a different branch of government to assert the power to change that result so that the motion would succeed.”
Jon Bowne is a multi-platform journalist who regularly contributes to Infowars.com and Banned.video.
