Trump Retweets Photo Comparing Stormy's Sketch With Her Husband

President Trump retweeted an image that compared a sketch of the man Stormy Daniels claimed threatened her with a photo of her husband:

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

We’re NOT suggesting that her husband, Brendon Miller, is the suspect, but we’re reporting on the fact that Stormy was accused by social media users of recreating Miller, a man whose facial features she’s likely most familiar with, when she gave a description of the alleged suspect she claimed intimidated her.

Borderline conspiracy of the day I'm willing to give a shot. The Stormy Daniels sketch looks exactly like her ex husbandhttps://t.co/HT5KzXsnbB: — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2018

ATTN: #StormyDaniels' husband #BrendonMiller aka #GlendonCrain (who looks like the guy in her sketch) was arrested for abusing her in 2015, and she suspiciously dropped the abuse charge against him in 2018 (just prior to her 60 Minutes interview). https://t.co/clif11kPfB — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) April 18, 2018

Stormy’s composite looks surprisingly like her husband Glendon Crain. pic.twitter.com/hPM78idBqF — Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels' Mystery Guy Sketch is Dead Ringer for Her Husband https://t.co/IpYzfQL53D — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2018

“…She might have gotten a little confused while talking to the sketch artist,” TMZ suggested. “Fact is, the suspect sketch IS a dead ringer for Brendon … the porn actor who married Stormy in 2010, mind you.”

“So, he was on the scene when the alleged threat went down in Las Vegas.”

“Naturally, Stormy’s archenemy, Prez Trump ain’t buying anything about the sketch,” TMZ added.