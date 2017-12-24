Trump Retweets Photo With CNN Blood On His Shoe

President Donald Trump retweeted a supporter’s image Sunday that had CNN-labeled blood on his shoe and the words “WINNING” superimposed over its front.

The retweet came amid a series of morning tweets from the president who began by once again highlighting news of the impending departure of FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe will retire early from the FBI after revelations that hundreds of thousands of Clinton-allied fundraising dollars were spent on behalf of his wife during a race for the Virginia state Senate in 2015.

