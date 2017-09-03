Trump retweets supporter mocking Clinton book

President Trump shared a tweet from a supporter late Saturday mocking Hillary Clinton‘s upcoming book about the 2016 presidential election.
The tweet includes a photo of Clinton’s book “What Happened” due out later this month alongside an image of Trump superimposed on the same book cover with the title “I Happened.”
— Trumpism 4.0™ (@Team_Trump45) September 3, 2017
The post shared by Trump was the fifth consecutive tweet from the user, who shared a series of memes in response to an earlier tweet from Trump about Hurricane Harvey.
Together, we will prevail in the GREAT state of Texas. We love you!
GOD BLESS TEXAS & GOD BLESS THE USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1rzmEenQIb
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017