Trump retweets supporter mocking Clinton book

President Trump shared a tweet from a supporter late Saturday mocking Hillary Clinton‘s upcoming book about the 2016 presidential election.

The tweet includes a photo of Clinton’s book “What Happened” due out later this month alongside an image of Trump superimposed on the same book cover with the title “I Happened.”

The post shared by Trump was the fifth consecutive tweet from the user, who shared a series of memes in response to an earlier tweet from Trump about Hurricane Harvey.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump arrives at the The White House on August 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump returned to Washington after hosting a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and attending a veteran's convention in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

