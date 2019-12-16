Trump Retweets Video of Infowars Radio Host Confronting Nadler

President Trump retweeted a video filmed by Infowars radio host Will Johnson when he confronted Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) over the impeachment sham:

“The American people see through it.” https://t.co/1WTujQY7e6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019

Johnson and others told Nadler the impeachment proceedings would backfire on Democrats as the House Judiciary Committee chairman was entering an elevator.

“Nadler, how do you think the voters are going to look at this?” Johnson asked. “How do you think voters are going to look at this in the future?”

Johnson hosts the radio program Fire Power, which you can find on Banned.video.

You can watch the full video below:



Once again, the worldwide answer to a globalist 1984 is a nationalist 1776. People are embracing the idea of the nation-state and the presence of a locally-elected government that represents their own interests – and not that of faraway bankers or corporations.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!