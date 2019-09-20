Trump Reveals The Real Reason He Carries A Wad Of Cash With Him

“I don’t carry a wallet because I haven’t had to use a credit card in a long time. I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something,” Trump on AF1 on pocket cash after CA fundraiser. “Oh, that’s funny. So the jacket was blowing up?”
Pic: @tombrennerphoto pic.twitter.com/1olv1pFKut
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 19, 2019
Media was for some reason fascinated with why he had cash in his back pocket. He’s reportedly a good tipper.
Via Daily Wire:
President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he likes to carry cash with him so that he can leave tips for the hotel services he receives while on the road.
“I don’t carry a wallet because I have not had to use a credit card in a long time,” the president told a gaggle of reporters while aboard Air Force One. “I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel.”
“I’m telling you,” he continued before showing the reporters the cash. “Maybe a president is not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, et cetera, et cetera.”
I’m sure the haters will enjoy making fun, but I’ve personally witnessed @realDonaldTrump tip basically everyone in existence while playing golf, eating meals etc. it is a nice gesture that I’m quite positive is not often done by people in anywhere near his position. https://t.co/ftCTa0oLVY
— Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) September 19, 2019
