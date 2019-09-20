Trump Reveals The Real Reason He Carries A Wad Of Cash With Him

Media was for some reason fascinated with why he had cash in his back pocket. He’s reportedly a good tipper.

Via Daily Wire:

President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he likes to carry cash with him so that he can leave tips for the hotel services he receives while on the road.

“I don’t carry a wallet because I have not had to use a credit card in a long time,” the president told a gaggle of reporters while aboard Air Force One. “I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel.”

“I’m telling you,” he continued before showing the reporters the cash. “Maybe a president is not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, et cetera, et cetera.”

