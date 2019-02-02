Trump Revisits Possibility of Declaring Emergency at Border: ‘The Wall Will Be Built One Way or Another’

President Donald Trump expressed optimism Friday that his border wall is going forward and will be built despite Congress not providing funds.

After calling border wall negotiations with Democrats a “waste of time,” the president went on to say he’s figuring out how to build border barriers without Congress’s cooperation.

He claimed to have money “on hand” to work on barriers, but recently he has still been fighting with Democrats on getting the wall funded. He said he’s looking at declaring a national emergency because he doesn’t think “anything is going to happen” with funding it.

“We’re building a lot of wall right now as we speak, and we’re renovating a lot of wall, and we’re getting ready to give out some very big contracts with money that we have on hand and money that comes in. But we will be looking at a national emergency, because I don’t think anything is going to happen,” Trump said.

