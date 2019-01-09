Trump Rips Dem Meeting: Pelosi Said 'No Wall' -- 'I Said Bye Bye'

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images.

The planned meeting with Republican and Democrat leadership turned out to be a “total waste of time,” because Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) vowed “no wall” even if the government was reopened, President Trump announced.

“Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!” he tweeted Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters that Trump simply “walked out” of the meeting after learning Democrats would refuse to compromise.

“Unfortunately, the President just got up and walked out. He asked speaker Pelosi, will you agree to my wall? She said no. And he just got up and said, ‘then we have nothing to discuss,’ and he just walked out. Again, we saw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get his way and he just walked out of the meeting,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence defended Trump’s decision to end discussions, saying “there will be no deal” without a physical barrier that secures the border.

“I think the president made his position very clear today that there will be no deal without a wall. There will be no deal without the priorities the president has put on the table,” he told reporters outside the White House.

The White House also reiterated Trump’s position on border security on Twitter after the discussions collapsed.


