Trump Rips Kim: 'Rocket Man Is On A Suicide Mission'

Image Credits: Getty.

In his first speech to the U.N., President Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “on a suicide mission” with his development of a nuclear arsenal and ballistic missiles.

“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” Mr. Trump told the U.N. General Assembly, adding that North Korea’s “reckless” pursuit of nuclear missiles “threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life.”

“The United States has great strength and patience,” Mr. Trump said. But “if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

