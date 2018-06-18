Trump Rips Merkel on Immigration

Donald Trump has hit out at Angela Merkel over her handling of immigration in Europe, suggesting the people of Germany are turning against their Chancellor while her government sits on the brink of collapse.

The US President hit out at the German government’s immigration policy, claiming it is the reason for Berlin’s rise in crime which “strongly and violently changed their culture.”

We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Mr. Trump tweeted today:

