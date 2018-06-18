Trump Rips Merkel on Immigration

Image Credits: Photo YourSpace, Flickr.

Donald Trump has hit out at Angela Merkel over her handling of immigration in Europe, suggesting the people of Germany are turning against their Chancellor while her government sits on the brink of collapse.

The US President hit out at the German government’s immigration policy, claiming it is the reason for Berlin’s rise in crime which “strongly and violently changed their culture.”

Mr. Trump tweeted today: “The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition.

