Donald Trump has lashed out Angela Merkel over Germany’s reliance on Russia for energy describing it as a “tragedy” and “horrific” that the nation would send “billions” on the pipeline.

The US President in an explosive press conference with Theresa May hailed Brexit a “blessing” and declared he is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to maintain the special relationship with the UK.

However, on the US’ relationship with the U.S., Mr. Trump was less complimentary.

