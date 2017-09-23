Trump: ‘Rocket Man Should Have Been Handled a Long Time Ago’

President Donald Trump slammed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Friday by saying that he should have been “handled a long time ago.”

Trump delivered a speech at a campaign rally in support of Sen. Luther Strange (R., Ala.) when he started talking about recent threats from North Korea. He used the same nickname he used for North Korea’s leader at the U.N. General Assembly this week .

“Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago,” Trump said. “He should have been handled a long time ago by [Bill] Clinton. I won’t mention the Republicans, right? By [Barack] Obama, this is a different time. This should have been handled eight years ago and four years ago and honestly 15 years ago and 20 years ago and 25 years ago. This shouldn’t be handled now, but I’m going to handle it because we have to handle it.”

Trump then called the dictator a “little rocket man” before addressing the recent threats from North Korea, where its foreign minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters they could test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to Trump’s threats of military action.

