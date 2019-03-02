Trump Rocks CPAC!

While President Trump promoted common sense at CPAC regarding the long overdue security of the U.S. southern border, Bernie Sanders, announcing his presidential bid from his hometown of Brooklyn New York, pushed the hordes to swallow his hollow message claiming xenophobia and racism are behind Trump’s policies.

The left has made it abundantly clear, the American people are merely collateral damage to be ignored as they obey their UN master’s replacement migration directive.

Regarding the House bill terminating Trump’s Emergency declaration on our border, the Democrats weighed in with their support for the drug cartels painting the thousands of Americans raped, murdered, and threatened by a foreign drug epidemic flowing across our border as delusional.

Thirteen Republicans were among the 245-182 that voted to assert a ceremonial and ultimately pointless reaction to the President’s fight to increase much-needed National Security on our southern border.

This sets up a presidential veto that can only be overridden by a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and the House, which is highly unlikely.

Regardless, several lawsuits tying up the money for the wall could delay access to those funds for months or years.

In the end, it’s all just another blatant example of the Democrat’s disconnect from the real issues facing our Country.

President Trump is calling on congress to demand a copy of “a love letter to Trump” manuscript in which Michael Cohen praised him. Justen Faull joins Owen to discuss the latest headlines from a patriot point of view.