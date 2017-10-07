Trump Rolls Back Obama-era Contraception Mandate

The Trump administration said Friday it will let a vast universe of employers duck Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate by claiming a religious or moral objection — a long-awaited move that thrilled pro-life conservatives and appalled Democrats and civil liberties groups, who said they will sue.

Under the final rule, employers who assert a good-faith objection to having their insurance plans pay for contraception will be exempt so long as they notify their employees of the change, the Health and Human Services Department said.

Until now, religiously affiliated charities and family-owned companies had to sign a form saying they didn’t want to provide coverage, triggering a process where someone else would step in and offer coverage for free contraception.

Read more