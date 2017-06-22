Trump: Russian Conspiracy Is A "Big Dem Scam And Excuse For Losing The Election"

The President once again addressed conspiracy theories about Russian interference in the US election that are STILL being pushed by the Liberal mainstream media by asking a simple question… ‘if it’s true why didn’t Obama stop it?’

Trump took to Twitter Thursday and sent out the following message:

By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

It’s a valid question, given that the main crux of the theory stems from surveillance on foreign officials conducted by the intelligence community under the former President.

Trump’s campaign officials were allegedly unmasked in analysis of the ‘wiretapping’ by, among others, former Attorney General Susan Rice.

So the official line, if you believe that Russian collusion did happen (no evidence has been made public) is that the Obama administration had knowledge of what was going on.

Trump sent out the tweet after commenting on congressional testimony from former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who told the House Intelligence Committee that he does not have any evidence to back up the collusion theory.

“Not beyond what has been out there open-source, and not beyond anything that I’m sure this committee has already seen and heard before, directly from the intelligence community,” Johnson said.

“So anything I’d have on that is derivative of what the intelligence community has — and the law enforcement community.” he added.

Former Homeland Security Advisor Jeh Johnson is latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump later brought up the fact that the Democratic National Committee turned down an offer from Homeland Security “to protect against hacks” prior to the election. The President called the entire scenario “a big Dem HOAX”, and a “scam excuse for losing the election”

…Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election). It's all a big Dem HOAX! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017