Trump Savages Morning Joe: Mika was 'Bleeding Badly from Facelift'

President Donald Trump continued assailing the fake news media Thursday, this time taking aim at MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
Trump took the pair to task via Twitter, revealing that Mika and Joe tried to join him at his Mar-a-Lago resort during the New Year holiday, but that he refused to host them.
“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” Trump stated.
Scarborough discussed the incident on the January 2 Morning Joe episode, claiming he wasn’t trying to party with Trump, just get an interview.
As usual the tweet, perceived as mean to Mika, elicited pearl-clutching responses from many anti-Trumpers.
The president’s latest tweets come on the heels of a tumultuous week for the fake news media, with CNN firing reporters for a fake news story about Trump colluding with Russia, on top of undercover Project Veritas videos exposing the network.