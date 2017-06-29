Trump Savages Morning Joe: Mika was 'Bleeding Badly from Facelift'

President Donald Trump continued assailing the fake news media Thursday, this time taking aim at MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Trump took the pair to task via Twitter, revealing that Mika and Joe tried to join him at his Mar-a-Lago resort during the New Year holiday, but that he refused to host them.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” Trump stated.

Scarborough discussed the incident on the January 2 Morning Joe episode, claiming he wasn’t trying to party with Trump, just get an interview.

As usual the tweet, perceived as mean to Mika, elicited pearl-clutching responses from many anti-Trumpers.

The president’s latest tweets come on the heels of a tumultuous week for the fake news media, with CNN firing reporters for a fake news story about Trump colluding with Russia, on top of undercover Project Veritas videos exposing the network.


