Trump "Saving" Judge Amy Barrett For Ginsburg Seat - Report

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

As he was deliberating last year over replacing Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, President Trump told confidants he had big plans for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“I’m saving her for Ginsburg,” Trump said of Barrett, according to three sources familiar with the president’s private comments. Trump used that exact line with a number of people, including in a private conversation with an adviser two days before announcing Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Barrett is a favorite among conservative activists, many of whom wanted her to take Kennedy’s spot.

Read more


Reporter Jake Kanter with Business Insider published an article attempting to link Alex Jones to anti-Semitism because of an Instagram post. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to break down this attempted smear to silence free speech.


Related Articles

Wife of former Defense Secretary Calls Biden Photos Misleading

Wife of former Defense Secretary Calls Biden Photos Misleading

Government
Comments
Colo. Senate Passes Controversial 'Red Flag' Gun Law

Colo. Senate Passes Controversial ‘Red Flag’ Gun Law

Government
Comments

The Only 2016 Campaign That Colluded With Russians Was Hillary Clinton’s – Report

Government
comments

Supreme Court Refuses to Block Bump-Stock Ban

Government
comments

Trump Calls on Schiff to Resign

Government
comments

Comments