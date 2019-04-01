Trump "Saving" Judge Amy Barrett For Ginsburg Seat - Report

As he was deliberating last year over replacing Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, President Trump told confidants he had big plans for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“I’m saving her for Ginsburg,” Trump said of Barrett, according to three sources familiar with the president’s private comments. Trump used that exact line with a number of people, including in a private conversation with an adviser two days before announcing Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Barrett is a favorite among conservative activists, many of whom wanted her to take Kennedy’s spot.

