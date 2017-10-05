Trump says admin 'looking into' bump stock ban

President Trump said Thursday he is open to considering legislation that would ban a firearm attachment used by the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas.

“We’ll be looking into that over the next short period of time,” Trump said when asked by reporters whether he would support a ban on the attachment, known as a “bump stock.”

Earlier Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated the administration would weigh the proposals but stopped short of supporting a ban.

“We know that members of both parties and multiple organizations are planning to take a look at bump stocks and related devices,” she said. “We’d like to be a part of that conversation.”

Read more