Trump says admin 'looking into' bump stock ban

Image Credits: Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images.

President Trump said Thursday he is open to considering legislation that would ban a firearm attachment used by the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas.

“We’ll be looking into that over the next short period of time,” Trump said when asked by reporters whether he would support a ban on the attachment, known as a “bump stock.”

Earlier Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated the administration would weigh the proposals but stopped short of supporting a ban.

“We know that members of both parties and multiple organizations are planning to take a look at bump stocks and related devices,” she said. “We’d like to be a part of that conversation.”

Read more


Related Articles

Senate Intel Chair: Some News Outlets Will Have ‘Egg On Their Face’ For False Russia Reporting

Senate Intel Chair: Some News Outlets Will Have ‘Egg On Their Face’ For False Russia Reporting

U.S. News
Comments
We're Drawing Close To The Deadline For JFK Documents To Be Released

We’re Drawing Close To The Deadline For JFK Documents To Be Released

U.S. News
Comments

Newsweek Demonizes Christians For Las Vegas Massacre

U.S. News
Comments

Student Reports “Noose” Hung Outside Room, Turns Out to be a Lost Shoelace

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Senate Intel Committee Should Investigate ‘Fake News Media’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments