Trump Says Border Wall So Hot 'You Can Fry an Egg On It'

US President Donald Trump has toured a section of his newly-created border wall along the US-Mexico border, hailing the barrier as a marvel of modern security that can also fry eggs with its heat-absorbent properties.

Trump signed his name on a section of the wall being built near San Diego, California on Wednesday, and used the photo op to feed the press some appetizing soundbites.

“When the wall is built, it will be virtually impossible to come over illegally, and then we’re able to take border control and put them at points of entry,” Trump said. The barrier also boasts a truly unique feature, according to the president.



“You can fry an egg on that wall,” he said, referring to the barrier’s ability to absorb heat – a design choice aimed at making the barrier too hot for illegal migrants to climb.

Describing the project as the “Rolls-Royce version” of border walls, the barrier is 30 feet high and double-layered in heavily traveled areas.

So far, 66 miles (106 kilometers) of wall has been built, with 251 miles in various stages of construction.



