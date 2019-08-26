Trump Says China Ready to Negotiate

Image Credits: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images, Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.

Speaking at the G-7 summit in Biarritz in France, Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and welcomed his desire for a deal.

“China called last night our top trade people and said ‘let’s get back to the table’ so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something. They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world,” Trump said.

