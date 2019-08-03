Trump Says China Tariffs Could Be Much Higher, Warns EU Is 'Very Tough To Deal With'

Before leaving the White House on Friday afternoon for Joint Base Andrews where he’s scheduled to board Marine One en route to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Trump – as is his custom – stopped on the White House lawn to answer questions from a gaggle of White House reporters.

With so much going on, it’s hardly surprising that the questions covered a lot of ground. But what was surprising was Trump’s distinctly aggressive stance on his trade-deal negotiations with both China and the EU just minutes before the market closed.

First, his comments on the trade talks with China:

  • TRUMP SAYS HE CAN RAISE CHINA TARIFFS ‘TO A MUCH HIGHER NUMBER’
  • TRUMP SAYS CHINA HAS TO DO A LOT OF THINGS TO TURN IT AROUND
  • TRUMP SAYS CHINA’S CURRENCY IS “GOING TO HELL”

Then, Europe:

  • TRUMP SAYS EU AUTO TARIFFS ARE NEVER OFF THE TABLE
  • TRUMP SAYS EU IS VERY TOUGH TO DEAL WITH


And regarding his decision to withdraw John Ratcliffe:

  • TRUMP SAYS HE MAY NAME SUE GORDON AS ACTING DNI
  • TRUMP SAYS REPUBLICANS DIDN’T EXPRESS OPPOSITION TO RATCLIFFE
  • TRUMP SAYS ‘CHEAPER’ TO OUTSOURCE VETTING TO MEDIA

Per his tweet about the break-in at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home:

  • TRUMP SAYS CUMMINGS INCIDENT COMMENT WASN’T MEANT AS A WISEGUY

On the subject of a new nuclear accord with Russia and China…

  • TRUMP SAYS HE’S DISCUSSED NUCLEAR ACCORD WITH RUSSIA, CHINA
  • TRUMP SAYS HE’S SPEAKING TO RUSSIA ON A POTENTIAL NUCLEAR PACT

He also reiterated his comments on winning the war in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 finished the week below its highs from May 2019 and September 2018, breaking a key support level.

Which further validates our theory…


