Trump Says China Trade Deal Could Be Signed In Coming Days

Image Credits: Thomas Peter/Getty Images.

Uncertainty is increasing after President Trump said the Phase 1 trade deal might be signed on Jan. 15 but also said it could be signed after, report Reuters.

President Trump stated last month that a trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, but on Thursday evening, he said the agreement might be signed “shortly thereafter.”

Some confusion is certainly seen with the president’s latest statement, considering China’s Vice Premier Liu He, the country’s top trade negotiator, will visit Washington on Jan. 13-15 to sign the Phase 1 traded deal.

The White House wasn’t open for questions as it appears the signing of the trade deal, announced by the president on Dec. 31 to be precisely on Jan. 15 is now in question.


Gavin McInnes of Censored.TV joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the public is sick of the elites.

President Trump was hesitant to mention exact dates and was vague, considering several weeks ago, he was confident that a deal would be signed on Jan. 15.

The uncertainty around the timing could suggest trade negotiations could’ve hit a snag.

As we’ve mentioned over the last week, Beijing won’t increase its annual import quotas for wheat, corn, and rice.

We’ve also detailed how China might not be able to live up to President Trump’s hard commitments on agriculture purchases.


Alex Jones reveals deep state operatives found inside the State Department are manipulating the U.S. media.

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Central Banks Preparing for Global Crisis by Grabbing Gold

Central Banks Preparing for Global Crisis by Grabbing Gold

Economy
Comments
"Low" Tax Rates Often Mask Much Larger Tax Burdens

“Low” Tax Rates Often Mask Much Larger Tax Burdens

Economy
Comments

Central Banks Continue “Remarkable” Gold-Buying Spree

Economy
comments

How the US Wages War to Prop Up the Dollar

Economy
comments

Gold Declines After Trump Avoids Military Escalation With Iran

Economy
comments

Comments